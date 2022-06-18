I Will Teach Him A Lesson: When Rohit Sharma Got Upset With Shardul Thakur – Here’s Why

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma, usually pretty calm on the field lost his cool once on Shardul Thakur during India’s tour down under in 2020-21 – a series where the Indian team led by Virat Kohli in the first Test and Ajinkya Rahane in the next three created history.

Rohit, who played the last two Test matches in the series as a opening batter, told Thakur that this was his opportunity to become a hero when India found themselves in a spot of bother after losing Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar in quick succession in the Gabba Test that the visitors went on to win by 3 wickets.

“Shardul Thakur was walking in when Washington got out. Rohit told him, ‘This is your opportunity of becoming a hero’. And he just nodded and left,” Rahane said on the documentary ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’ streaming on VOOT.

However, Thakur (2) was dismissed soon after with India still needing four runs to win.

“Rohit was sitting next to me. He said, ‘let the match get over, let us win. I will teach him a lesson. I said, ‘forget it, we’ll see once the match is over,” revealed Rahane.

India went on to win the series 2-1 against Australia in their own den, something that no Indian team in the past have been able to achieve.

Rishabh Pant was named as the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 89 off 138 balls. Shubman Gill (91) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) laid the platform for the team with notable contributions with the bat in hand for India.