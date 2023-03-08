I Won't Appreciate Test Matches Finishing In 2.5 Days: Gautam Gambhir
The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded within three days each.
New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that matches finishing in two and a half days is not the best advertisement for Test cricket.
As the debate around the nature of the pitches prepared for the first three Tests continue, Gambhir admitted that it's not nice to see Test matches being wrapped up in 2.5 days.
"I feel, yes, playing on turning tracks is fine, but I won't appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days. We want to see tight finishes, like the one we saw in the New Zealand vs England Test. (If a Test goes to) 4th or 5th day, it is fine. But 2.5 days is too short," Gambhir told Sports Today.
"I don't think so. People like (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (Virat) Kohli, Rohit Sharma are good players of spin bowling. If they weren't, they won't have played in 100 Tests. You have to be very good player of spin and fast bowling to reach that mark. One thing that has changed is that the DRS has played a massive role," Gambhir said.
"When there was no DRS and no LBW on the front foot, a lot of times you had to change your technique as well. People don't talk about that too much," Gambhir added.
Team India is all set to take on Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins on March 9 (Thursday). Rohit Sharma led Indian team dominated Aussie in the first two Tests, but it was the Australians who bounced back in the 3rd Test in Indore.
