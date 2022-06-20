‘I Would Like To Contribute More’- Rishabh Pant Expresses Unsatisfaction With His Performance

Bengaluru: The Indian cricket team drew the T20I series 2-2 against South Africa after the fifth and final match got abandoned due to heavy rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Skipper Rishabh Pant stated that the team was heading the right way despite losing the first two matches of the series.

He also said that it’s frustrating to not play the last match of the series due to the rain but the first four matches were enthralling.

“It might get a little bit frustrating, but there are a lot of positives, especially the way the whole team showed character after the series was 2-0. We are trying to find different ways of winning matches; we are trying to play in a new way,” Pant said after the match.

He added, “Mistakes will happen, but we are going in the right way. I think this is the first time I’ve lost this many tosses at the same time, but it’s not in my control, so I’m not thinking about it too much.”

The Indian players including Pant will now go to the United Kingdom to play a test match against England. Apart from one Test match, the Indian cricket team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the home side. Players will also be involved in a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire starting on June 24.

Pant stated that he would like to contribute more for his team in the upcoming matches against England. He said, “From a team point of view it’s now about winning the last Test match in England, and from a personal point of view I would like to contribute more to making my team win.”

Some Indian players have already reached England. They also went for a practice session on Saturday. Apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah headlined the practice sessions having reached the United Kingdom on Thursday.