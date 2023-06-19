"I Would Say Get Lost": Javed Miandad Fumes At India For Not Travelling To Pakistan

Even after PCB announced the schedule of the Asia Cup, ex-Pakistan star Javed Miandad fumed at India for refusing to travel to India.

New Delhi: Asian Cricket Council has officially confirmed that both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be hosting the Asia Cup 2023 which will be held from August 31st to 17th September.

As India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, PCB chairperson Najam Sethi got a hybrid model approved where they get to host at least the non-India matches of the tournament's initial round. After months of negotiations with the BCCI, they finally got approval from the Asian Cricket Council.

But many Pakistan experts and former Pakistan cricketers are still not satisfied with the schedule. Pakistan's legendary player, Javed Miandad, expressed his disappointment with the BCCI for their refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. He said it was Pakistan who went to India last time but now it is India's time to travel.

"If it was up to me I would simply refuse. It is India's turn right now. We went there and now India are supposed to come and play cricket in Pakistan," Miandad said while talking media in Karachi.

"If it was me, I would say get lost. We are better than them. Our cricket is better than them. We have enough money and grounds. We are producing talents that are making their name in the entire world. Sports is something that unites people. It is used to build relations between two countries," he said.

Najam Sethi thank BCCI and SLC For Their Support After announcing the Asia Cup schedule, the PCB chairperson thanked the BCCI and SLC. He further assured that such tournaments provide opportunities and platforms for emerging Asian nations.

"I now look forward to continuing our discussions and deliberations with the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket to iron out a few minor operational and logistical details so that we can launch our event planning and preparations.

"I want to assure the ACC, its commercial partners, participating countries, and the cricket fans in Pakistan and Sri Lanka that the PCB, as event hosts, will not leave any stone unturned in the successful delivery of the event that is so very critical to the sides featuring in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in October/November in India.