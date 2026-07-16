Ian Botham vs Ben Stokes: England legends’ war of words flares up again after retirement

The long-running exchange between two of England’s greatest all-rounders has flared up once again. Months after Ben Stokes’ comments about “has-beens” sparked debate, Sir Ian Botham has revived the issue with a light-hearted but pointed remark following Stokes’ retirement from international cricket.

The latest chapter unfolded during the first ODI between India and England at Edgbaston, where Botham joked that Stokes had officially joined the “has-beens club” after calling time on his England career.

Ian Botham revives ‘has-beens’ debate

The disagreement between Botham and Stokes dates back to England’s Ashes preparations in Perth last November.

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At the time, Botham questioned England’s decision to play an internal warm-up match at a local club instead of stronger practice games. Stokes responded by saying modern-day cricketers prepare differently because of changing schedules and workloads.

“There are quite a few factors that play into why we can’t prepare the way the has-beens maybe did in the past,” Stokes had said before later admitting he had misspoken and apologising for the remark.

Months later, Botham brought the topic back while speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special during England’s opening ODI against India, which was being held in support of the Bob Willis Trust.

“As we know, Michael Vaughan and I… We don’t know what we’re talking about. A couple of old has-beens. Ben, if you’re listening, congratulations, you’ve joined the club. You’re now a has-been,” Botham said.

Ben Stokes responds with witty social media post

Stokes did not ignore the comment and responded on X (formerly Twitter) with a humorous post.

“The quote ‘It’s better to be a has-been than a never-been’ originates from Lord Ian Botham.”

His response quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, adding another chapter to the ongoing back-and-forth between the two England greats.

Relationship has become strained in recent months

Botham and Stokes have shared a close cricketing connection over the years. Both are regarded among England’s greatest all-rounders, and Botham even served as chairman at Durham while Stokes represented the county.

However, their relationship appears to have cooled in recent months.

Earlier this year, Botham criticised Stokes after reports claimed the former England captain stayed out beyond midnight following England’s victory over New Zealand at Lord’s.

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, Botham questioned Stokes’ decision while recalling how Durham had stood firmly behind him following the Bristol incident in 2017.

“Some people just don’t learn. When everything happened in Bristol, the club stood firmly behind him. I was chairman at the time, and everyone supported him. I struggle to understand what happened after the game at Lord’s, especially when you were probably the person responsible for setting the midnight curfew,” said Botham.

Stokes set to begin new chapter with Durham

After retiring from international cricket last month, Stokes is preparing for the next phase of his career.

The all-rounder is expected to make his first competitive appearance since retirement when Durham begin their Metro Bank One-Day Cup campaign against Derbyshire.

Stokes ended his 15-year England career during the final Test against India at Trent Bridge. Since then, he has spent time with his family before returning to training with Durham as he gets ready for domestic cricket.

While Stokes has moved on from international cricket, his public exchanges with Botham continue to grab attention, suggesting that one of English cricket’s most talked-about rivalries is far from over.