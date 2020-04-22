Calling the behaviour of the Australian team as ‘bullish’, former umpire Ian Gould on Wednesday revealed that at times, he would be surprised with their behaviour.

Touting the first Test between India and Australia at Adelaide Test as ‘surreal’, Gould said ‘it was like a war’.

“The first real incident during that time was Australia against India in Adelaide shortly after poor Phillip Hughes had passed away (in 2014). It was the most surreal game of cricket for two days that I have ever known. But for the next three days it was like a war out there,” Gould said as quoted by India Today.

Gould, who was officiating that game, believed that the Australian team was out of control leading up to the ball-tampering scandal that shocked the cricketing world in 2018.

“I believe Australia was out of control leading up to the ball-tampering issues,” he said.

In the 2014 Adelaide Test, the hosts batted first and posted a mammoth 517. In reply, India managed 444 runs. In the second innings, Australia declared on 290 for five, leaving a target of 364 runs for India. The Kohli-led side fought hard but fell short by 48 runs.

Gould, who was one of the finest umpires, retired last year after the ICC Cricket World Cup.

ICC has put all cricketing action on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the cricketers are keeping themselves busy by interacting with fans and fellow cricketing while staying at home.