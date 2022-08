ICAB VS BRI Dream11 Team Prediction, ICA Berlin vs BSV Britannia: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Quarter Final 3, At Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

ICAB VS BRI Dream11 Team Prediction, ICA Berlin vs BSV Britannia: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For

TOSS: The match toss between ICA Berlin & BSV Britannia will take place at 3:30 PM IST

Start Time: 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

ICAB VS BRI My Dream11 Team

M Negi, N Mahanandhi (vc), C Pasupuleti, S Ali Jan, R Grover (c), R Vankuri, H Himansh, A Narisetty, C Nagasai, W Ahmed, K Shetty.

ICAB VS BRI Probable XI

ICA Berlin: R Chavali (wk), L Kailas, A Sankarappa, M Mahanandhi, S Jariwala, C Pasupuleti, R Vanukuri, P Goli, K Shetty, C Nagasai, P.Dash.

BSV Britannia: Saad Ali Jan, Athul Sundaresan, Darshak Savaj, Ayush Pandey, Mohit Negi, Jigyasu Nayyar, Manikandan Venkatesan, Harsha Gopireddy, Nagarjuna Reddy, Waleed Ahmed, Janpreet Singh.