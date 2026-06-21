ICC action against Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi after Code of Conduct breach in ODI

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against India in Chennai on Saturday.

ICC takes disciplinary action in match

“Hashmatullah was found to have breached Article 2.10.10 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to a batter causing deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch,” said ICC in a statement.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Hashmatullah’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

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After being warned unofficially two times for running on the pitch while batting, Hashmatullah was given an official warning in the 31stover of the Afghanistan innings but still ran down the pitch in the 40th over which resulted in a five-run penalty for his team.

India dominate with all-round performance

Talking of the match, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna’s maiden five-wicket haul and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fluent unbeaten century powered India to a commanding nine-wicket victory.

Prasidh’s sensational figures of 5-23 in nine overs, including taking four scalps in the power-play with his pace, bounce and swing, helped India bowl out Afghanistan for 218 in 44.2 overs, despite skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi hitting 102 – his first ODI century.

In reply, Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma, who hit 79, shared a 170-run opening partnership, with five of them being penalty runs. Jaiswal then marched forward to hit an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls, with his second ODI ton in three innings laced with 14 boundaries and three sixes, as India wrapped up the chase with 128 balls remaining. The win also meant India got its first series victory under Shubman Gill as ODI captain.

India began positively as Rohit and Jaiswal negotiated the early movement and found boundaries through crisp drives and cuts to reach 42 without loss at the end of the fifth over. Jaiswal pressed on the accelerator pedal by hitting a flurry of boundaries off Fareed Ahmad in the seventh over. More strike rotation and boundaries ensured that India reached 86 without loss at the end of power-play

With IANS Inputs.