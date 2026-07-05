IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • ICC announces Player of the Tournament nominees for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

ICC announces Player of the Tournament nominees for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC has shortlisted Ellyse Perry, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Smriti Mandhana and Marizanne Kapp for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the tournament award.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 05, 2026, 11:08 AM IST

Published On Jul 05, 2026, 11:08 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 05, 2026, 11:08 AM IST

ICC reveals Women's T20 World Cup award nominees

ICC reveals Women's T20 World Cup award nominees

Australia’s Ellyse Perry, England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge, India’s Smriti Mandhana, and South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp have been shortlisted for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament award after standout campaigns across the competition.

The four nominees have been instrumental in their respective teams’ fortunes, with finalists Australia and England accounting for two of the contenders, while Mandhana and Kapp earned recognition despite their sides falling short of the title clash.

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Perry has enjoyed another stellar ICC event, scoring 185 runs at an average of 46.25 and claiming four wickets at 7.50. The veteran all-rounder collected three Player of the Match awards during Australia’s unbeaten march to the final, beginning with an all-round display against Bangladesh, where she picked up two wickets before finishing unbeaten on 19.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

The 35-year-old followed that with successive half-centuries against Pakistan and India, helping Australia maintain a perfect record and secure a place in Sunday’s final.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England)

England’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge heads into the final as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, amassing 294 runs at an impressive average of 73.5. Her campaign began spectacularly with a century against Sri Lanka in the opening match before she added two more half-centuries to power England into the title decider.

Wyatt-Hodge has also provided consistently brisk starts for the hosts, striking at 152.33 throughout the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana (India)

India’s Smriti Mandhana is the lone nominee from a side that failed to reach the semi-finals. The left-handed opener scored 205 runs at an average of 41, including back-to-back fifties against Pakistan and the Netherlands to launch India’s campaign in style.

Mandhana also contributed a fluent 38 against Australia in a must-win final group-stage fixture, though India eventually fell short of securing a semi-final berth.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Completing the shortlist is South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp, whose all-round contributions once again proved invaluable for the Proteas. Kapp scored 124 runs at 31 and claimed eight wickets at an average of 14.37 during South Africa’s run to the semi-finals.

Her defining performance came against India, where she claimed two wickets before steering South Africa’s chase with an unbeaten 81 to keep her side’s knockout hopes alive. The experienced all-rounder also showcased remarkable consistency with the ball, taking at least one wicket in every match except South Africa’s group-stage fixture against the Netherlands.

The winner of the Player of the Tournament award will be announced following Sunday’s Women’s T20 World Cup final between England and Australia at Lord’s.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

England beat South Africa to reach Women’s T20 World Cup final, set up Australia clash

England beat South Africa to reach Women’s T20 World Cup final, set up Australia clash
Sunil Gavaskar questions Team India’s selection after Women’s T20 World Cup exit

Sunil Gavaskar questions Team India’s selection after Women’s T20 World Cup exit
Jay Shah calls Cricket’s Olympic return a ‘Landmark Moment’ after LA28 qualification confirmed

Jay Shah calls Cricket’s Olympic return a ‘Landmark Moment’ after LA28 qualification confirmed
LA28 Olympics Cricket Qualification Explained: IOC, ICC reveal pathway for Men’s and Women’s teams

LA28 Olympics Cricket Qualification Explained: IOC, ICC reveal pathway for Men’s and Women’s teams

Latest News

Shreyas Iyer breaks silence after loss to England, says...

Morocco sets up France Quarterfinal clash after Canada win

Lionel Messi leads Golden Boot race as Mbappe, Haaland chase

Bethell brilliance sinks India as England take 1-0 lead in T20I series

Bihar Cricket Association celebrates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut

Why did India debut Sooryavanshi? Shreyas Iyer breaks silence

Editor's Pick

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history with India debut, BREAKS Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history with India debut, BREAKS Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record
Kapil Dev not happy with Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, compares his attitude to John McEnroe

Kapil Dev not happy with Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, compares his attitude to John McEnroe
India’s Test tour of Sri Lanka schedule announced! WTC points at stake, no update on T20I series

India’s Test tour of Sri Lanka schedule announced! WTC points at stake, no update on T20I series
Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest cricket dream becomes reality as Knight Riders launch Los Angeles stadium

Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest cricket dream becomes reality as Knight Riders launch Los Angeles stadium
Sunil Gavaskar breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub, WARNS India over debut delay

Sunil Gavaskar breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub, WARNS India over debut delay
Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer shine before rain washes out India vs England 1st T20I

Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer shine before rain washes out India vs England 1st T20I