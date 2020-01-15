India opener Rohit Sharma won the ICC ODI player of the year award for the year 2019 for aggregating 1409 runs from 28 matches with seven hundreds. India seamer Deepak Chahar won T20I Performance of the Year, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has been named as Emerging Cricketer of the Year, whilst Scotland’s Kyle Coetzer is the Associate Cricketer of the Year.

Ben Stokes won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year after a fabulous 12 months that saw him play a decisive role in England’s dramatic victory at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 along with a host of other memorable performances.Australia’s Pat Cummins won the Test player of the year award for grabbing 59 wickets in 12 Test matches during the period and finished the year as the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test Player Rankings. He won the award staving off stiff competition including from compatriots Smith and Labuschagne.

India captain Virat Kohli, who had swept the Player of the Year, Test Player of the Year and ODI Player of the Year last year, has won the Spirit of Cricket Award. He won the award for his gesture at the World Cup, when he egged the crowd on to support Steve Smith rather than boo him soon after his return to international cricket from a one-year suspension for changing the condition of the ball. Kohli has also been named captain of both the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year.

England umpire Richard Illingworth has become the seventh person to win the David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year. This is the first time that the 56-year-old has won the award named after the late umpire from England.

ICC Men’s Cricket Awards Full list of Awards

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year Ben Stokes (England)

Test Cricketer of the Year Pat Cummins (Australia)

ODI Cricketer of the Year Rohit Sharma (India)

T20I Performance of the Year Deepak Chahar (India, 6-7 v Bangladesh)

Emerging Cricketer of the Year Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Associate Cricketer of the Year Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Spirit of Cricket Award Virat Kohli stopping the fans booing Steve Smith at the Oval

David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year Richard Illingworth

ICC Test Team of the Year (in batting order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.

ICC ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Both teams and the annual men’s individual awards sides have been selected by a voting academy, which took into consideration player performances throughout the 2019 calendar year.

