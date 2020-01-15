Indian skipper Virat Kohli who swept the ICC Awards 2018, may have to be satisfied winning the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for 2019 for his gesture urge fans to applaud Australian batsman during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Oval, the skipper had much to cheer about as he was named the captain of ICC Test team of the year and ICC ODI team of the year.

Kohli and only one other Indian, Mayank Agarwal managed to make it to the ICC Test Team of the year comprising five Australians, three New Zealanders and Englishman in Ben Stokes.

Agarwal and NZ’s Tom Latham are the openers while ICC’s men’s emerging cricketer of the year award winner Marnus Labuschagne gets the coveted No.3 spot followed by Kohli and Steve Smith. Allrounder Stokes is at Mo.6, with BJ Watling as the wicketkeeper at seven. The bowling unit comprises leading wicket-taker in Tests for 2019 Cummins, compatriot Mitchell Starc, Kiwi Neil Wagner and Nathan Lyon as the sole spinner.

ICC Test Team of the Year (in batting order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.

In the ICC ODI team of the year, Kohli leads a side that has three other Indians in ICC ODI Player of the year Rohit Sharma, leafing wicket-taker in ODI for the year 2019 Mohammad Shami and leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Rohit is the opener alongside West Indian Shai Hope followed by Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam’s at No,3 and 4. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is at No.5 followed by Englishmen Stokes and Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper). The Bowling unit comprises Starc, Trent Boult, Shami and Kuldeep as the lone spinner.

ICC ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav