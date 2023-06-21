ICC, BCCI Turn Down PCB's Request To Switch Their ODI World Cup 2023 Venues - Report

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to change the venues for a few ODI World Cup 2023 matches. As per a report from Cricbuzz, ICC and BCCI held a meeting on Tuesday, June 20, and they have officially informed the PCB of their joint decision.

"Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai are the two which we should look to get changed as much as possible. Ideally, we can switch these around. Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Bengaluru would make us obvious favourites in both matches," the PCB wrote to ICC requesting a venue change.

"India in Ahmedabad will be advantageous to them, but I doubt that's going to change considering what that venue means for the BCCI and what this match means for the World Cup. Lucknow would also be a good ground for us considering the overall numbers there. Delhi against most teams would be good for us too. If there is a third change we can make it to get the England game to Lucknow or Chennai," it added.

On the other hand, ICC and BCCI have stated that there is no justification for altering the venues at this point. The hosts (BCCI) are in charge of selecting the venue at this time, and the ICC must approve any changes. Also, if a particular location is deemed unsuitable for international cricket or there are security concerns, it cannot be changed.