ICC's big decision for Pakistan-origin players ahead of T20 World Cup 2026.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has helped 42 Pakistani players with visa arrangement and official origin who will participate in the T20 World Cup in India. These players represent different countries, not just Pakistan.

Englandâ€™s team includes Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, and Saqib Mahmood. However, the USA squad has Ali Khan and Shayan Jahangir. On the other hand, The Netherlands team also has players of Pakistani origin, including Zulfiqar Saqib.

According to PTI report, the visa applications for England players Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed and Saqib Mahmood’s visa have already approved. However, Netherlands team and Canadian support staff member Shah Saleem Zafar have also received their visas.

However, the visa process is still ongoing for players and officials of Pakistani nationality or Pakistani origin who are part of teams from the United Arab Emirates, United States, Italy, Bangladesh, and Canada.

Visas will be available by next week

The necessary processing of visas for these teams has been scheduled for next week, indicating that the process has reached its final stage. The deadline for issuing visas to participants is January 31st.

The quicker visa process is an important step because many players of Pakistani origin represent different teams. The ICC is handling visas for players, officials, and standby players from several countries to make sure there are no last-minute problems before the tournament.

The ICC is regularly speaking with Indian High Commissions in different countries to make sure visa applications for all players and officials are processed smoothly. They have also been assured that any pending issues will be cleared within the given time.

The World Cup begins on February 7th

The T20 World Cup starts on February 7, and the ICC is confident that all formalities will be completed before then. Visa applications from players of Pakistani origin are being carefully checked, which is why the process is taking more time than usual.