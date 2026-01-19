ICC’s big decision on Bangladesh’s participation in T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to begin. There are less than three weeks remaining for one of the biggest tournaments. However, there is one big barrier left to be solved. The Bangladesh team urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their matches from India due to the ongoing controversy. However, on Saturday, the ICC made a big decision for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

ICC’s big decision for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

However, according to ESPNcricinfo’s report, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made clear decision that there will be no changes to the original schedule of the T20 World Cup. This is not it. The ICC also stated to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to resolve the issues as soon as possible. Bangladesh urged ICC to shift their matches from India to Sri Lanka as they are also the co-host of the event, and they also raised their security concerns due to the ongoing controversy. ICC clearly refused their plea and will go on with their original schedule.

Where did the controversy begin?

The controversy began when the BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia said that the BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their team, and if needed, they can request to select another player in his place. If they make such a request, the BCCI will allow them to add another player to their squad.

However, Kolkata Knight Riders replied back and officially announced the exclusion of Bangladesh star from the franchise. â€œKolkata Knight Riders confirms that the IPL regulator, BCCI-IPL, has instructed the team to release Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).â€ KKR added, â€œFollowing due process and consultation, the player has been released as per the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.â€œ

The ICC will wait for the BCB’s decision, otherwise a replacement team will be announced

Experts monitoring the discussions between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board say that the ICC will wait for the BCB to make a final decision. If the BCB decides not to send its Bangladesh team to India, the ICC may announce a replacement team. Based on the current rankings, this team could be Scotland.

ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup 2026 starting from Feb 7

The ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be held from February 7th. However, all the 20 teams are set to showcase their best cricket and win the trophy.