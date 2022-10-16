New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that a COVID-19-positive player will be allowed to play during the T20 World Cup if he has been cleared by the team doctor. He will also not be asked to isolate, unlike in previous cases, where even close contacts were asked to quarantine. If the player is ill and the team doctor feels it is not safe to play him, the teams will be allowed to replace him with other reserve players. Players though will have to follow social distancing.

During the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play the game despite being Covid-19 positive. She was seen sitting alone with a mask on but celebrated after the team’s win. The change in ruled is result of the decline in COVID-19 cases. The pandemic is almost over and with vaccines and medications available, the threat is not as serious as it used to be.

This could be the way forward in the ICC 50-Over World Cup as well, scheduled to take place in India next year. Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup was off to a thrilling start as Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka were thrashed by Namibia in the first match of the tournament. The second game saw Netherlands beat UAE by three wickets in a low scoring thriller.