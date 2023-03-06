UAE vs Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today Match
New Delhi: UAE will take on Nepal in the sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. UAE lost to Papua New Guinea in their last game after being bowled out for a mere 97. Nepal, on the other hand, defeated PNG b y 3 wickets in their last outing. When the two teams last met, UAE won by 68 runs.
UAE vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 Pitch Report
The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The surface should be a good one to bat early on, however, there will not be much pace and scoring against slower bowlers won't be easy. Chasing teams will find it even tougher.
UAE vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 probable XIs
UAE playing 11
Muhammad Waseem, Asif Khan, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, and Sabir Ali Rao.
Nepal playing 11
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, and Sandeep Lamichhane.
UAE vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 Dream XI
Wicket-keeper: Aasif Sheikh, Vriitya Aravind (C)
Batters: Rohit Kumar Paudel
All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (VC), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Aayan Afzal Khan
Bowlers: Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan
