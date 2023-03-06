UAE vs Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today Match

UAE vs Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today Match

UAE vs Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today Match

Updated: March 6, 2023 11:03 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: UAE will take on Nepal in the sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. UAE lost to Papua New Guinea in their last game after being bowled out for a mere 97. Nepal, on the other hand, defeated PNG b y 3 wickets in their last outing. When the two teams last met, UAE won by 68 runs.

UAE vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The surface should be a good one to bat early on, however, there will not be much pace and scoring against slower bowlers won't be easy. Chasing teams will find it even tougher.

UAE vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 probable XIs

UAE playing 11

Muhammad Waseem, Asif Khan, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryan Lakra, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, and Sabir Ali Rao.

Nepal playing 11

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, and Sandeep Lamichhane.

UAE vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 Dream XI

Wicket-keeper: Aasif Sheikh, Vriitya Aravind (C)

Batters: Rohit Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (VC), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Aayan Afzal Khan

Bowlers: Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan

 

replaced

Also Read

More News ›
UAE vs Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today Match
NEP vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-2022: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nepal vs Oman Match 4 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal 9:15 AM IST
OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-2022: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Oman vs United Arab Emirates Match 1 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman 11:30 AM IST
United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips UAE VS SCO Match 3 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 11:30 AM IST
USA vs NAM Dream11 Team USA vs Namibia, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match USA vs NAM at Lauderhill
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Vintage Dhoni On Display As CSK Captain Hits Massive ...

Live score United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Live Cricket Score ...

UP Warriorz's Kiran Navgire Pays Heartfelt Tribute To MS Dho...

Virat Kohli Shares Cute Pic With Pet From Spiritual Trip In ...

Australian Selectors Should Resign Even If Australia Make A ...

Advertisement