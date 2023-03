ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: UAE vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today Match

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in match five of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2 . PNG has played three matches in the ongoing series, losing to Nepal twice while beating UAE once. Meanwhile, UAE lost to PNG but bounced back to beat Nepal.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The surface should be a good one to bat early on, however, there will not be much pace and scoring against slower bowlers won't be easy. Chasing teams will find it even tougher.