ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: UAE vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today Match
ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: UAE vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today Match
Dubai: United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in match five of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2. PNG has played three matches in the ongoing series, losing to Nepal twice while beating UAE once. Meanwhile, UAE lost to PNG but bounced back to beat Nepal.
UAE vs PNG ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 Pitch Report
The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The surface should be a good one to bat early on, however, there will not be much pace and scoring against slower bowlers won't be easy. Chasing teams will find it even tougher.
UAE vs PNG ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 probable XIs
UAE playing 11
Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sabir Ali Rao
PNG playing 11
Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Riley Hekure, Hila Vare (wk), Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Chad Soper
UAE vs PNG ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 Dream XI
Wicket-keeper: V Aravind (C)
Batters: C Suri, C Rizwan (VC), S Bau
All-rounders: R Mustafa, A Vala, C Soper
Bowlers: N Vanua, K Meiyappan, J Siddique, Z Khan
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bahamas Vs Bermuda Live Cricket Score - Match 9 - ODI
04 Mar 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
Bermuda beat Bahamas by 9 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 3rd Test - TEST
01 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 03 Mar 2023
Australia beat India by 9 wickets
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
03 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
England beat Bangladesh by 132 runs
Argentina Vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score - Match 8 - ODI
02 Mar 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Argentina beat Bahamas by 42 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS