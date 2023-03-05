ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: UAE vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today Match

Updated: March 5, 2023 10:12 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Dubai: United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in match five of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2. PNG has played three matches in the ongoing series, losing to Nepal twice while beating UAE once. Meanwhile, UAE lost to PNG but bounced back to beat Nepal.

UAE vs PNG ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The surface should be a good one to bat early on, however, there will not be much pace and scoring against slower bowlers won't be easy. Chasing teams will find it even tougher.

UAE vs PNG ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 probable XIs

UAE playing 11

Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sabir Ali Rao

PNG playing 11

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Riley Hekure, Hila Vare (wk), Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Chad Soper

UAE vs PNG ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-2023 Dream XI

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind (C)

Batters: C Suri, C Rizwan (VC), S Bau

All-rounders: R Mustafa, A Vala, C Soper

Bowlers: N Vanua, K Meiyappan, J Siddique, Z Khan

