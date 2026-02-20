ICC faces BACKLASH as all T20 World Cup 2026 group winners placed in one Super 8 roup

Why are all T20 World Cup 2026 group winners in one Super 8 group? ICC’s pre-seeding format sparks massive debate.

India vs South Africa

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing heavy criticism over the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 format. Fans and experts are calling out the ‘pre-seeding’ system after the eight qualifying teams were confirmed, leading to a big imbalance in the groups.

With the first-round groups now done, all four group winners – India, Zimbabwe, West Indies, and South Africa – have landed in the same Super 8 group (Group 1). The four runners-up – Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, and New Zealand – are placed together in Group 2.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

This setup means two of the strongest teams from the opening stage will get knocked out before the semi-finals, while a runner-up team gets an easier road to the last four.

How pre-seeding created this imbalance

The ICC fixed team slots (like A1, B1, C1, D1 for group stage and X1, Y1, etc., for Super 8) based on T20I rankings before the tournament even started. Top teams like India (X1), England (Y1), Australia (X2 – replaced by Zimbabwe), New Zealand (Y2), West Indies (X3), Pakistan (Y3), South Africa (X4), and Sri Lanka (Y4) were locked in.

If a seeded team didn’t qualify, the replacement simply took their pre-set spot. That’s why unbeaten group toppers India, Zimbabwe (replacing Australia), West Indies, and South Africa ended up in one tough group, while the seconds went to the other.

Fans say this punishes teams for winning their groups â€“ there’s no real reward for topping the table, as placement was decided long ago.

Fans call it unfair and ‘Total Incompetence’

Social media is full of angry reactions. Many point out that group winners deserve an easier path, but here finishing first means facing the other top teams right away. One fan wrote that putting “all four group winners in one group is crazy” and called pre-seeding one of the “dumbest decisions in cricket tournament history.”

Former players and commentators have also reacted, with some joking that it’s like “school ke saare toppers ek group mein aa gaye” – all the class toppers stuck together.

The format also reduces drama in the last group-stage games, as final positions don’t change Super 8 placement much.

Extra disadvantage for co-host Sri Lanka

Critics highlight how the bracket hurts co-host Sri Lanka. They played their group games at home in Colombo, but if they reach the semis from Group 2, the pre-set path forces them to travel to India for knockout matches â€“ no home crowd advantage in the later stages.

ICC’s defence: Logistics come first

The ICC says pre-seeding was needed for practical reasons. Co-hosting across India and Sri Lanka means early planning for venues, schedules, broadcasting, ticketing, and fan travel. Fixing groups ahead helps avoid last-minute changes and ensures big matches air at good times.

This system started in the 2024 T20 World Cup and continued here to make organization smoother.

Still, many argue that sporting fairness should come before logistics. With Super 8 matches starting soon (from February 21), all eyes are on how these lopsided groups play out – and whether two top performers crash out early.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/