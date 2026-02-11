‘ICC has step back…’: Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi makes BIG claim ahead of Ind vs PAK clash

Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi drops bold remarks ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi made a surprising statement about Pakistanâ€™s decision regarding the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. Pakistan had first said they would boycott the group-stage match in Colombo. But after talks with the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), they decided to play the match. However, Sethi claimed that Pakistan did not step back – instead, it was the ICC that backed down in the situation.

‘ICC has taken a step back’: Sethi’s big claim

“In fact, it’s the ICC that has taken a step back. I think the ICC has decided to back off a little bit, give Bangladesh some space. It was a very considered decision from Pakistan. They looked at all the angles. They knew that there could be no sanctions (for boycotting India match). They consulted the top lawyers at home and abroad,” Sethi told India Today.

Why Pakistan are not worried about sanctions

“And there are precedents that made it clear to them that they were on a very strong wicket. And at best, they would lose a point, no more than that. And I think the ICC also realised that, which is why then the ICC got into motion and made overtures. That’s how Imran Khawaja, the deputy chief, got into action. That’s how the Bangladeshis got into action. That’s how they came to Pakistan to negotiate so that Pakistan could play this match,” he added.

PCB does not rely on the ICC- Najam Sethi

Sethi said that the PCB does not rely on the ICC for money anymore. He explained that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has become very popular in recent years, which has made the PCB financially strong and independent.

“And so as far as the question of resources is concerned, there was a time when Pakistan used to rely on ICC resources for sustenance like many of the other boards do, but not anymore. Now that the PSL has taken off in a big way, we get more money from the PSL than we get from the ICC. So Pakistan is well looked after by its own resources. So there was never an issue – never an issue. And I think, between you and me, going forward, maybe in March, you will see some other concessions that have been extracted from the ICC,” he said.