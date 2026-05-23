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ICC is set to introduce THESE 3 rules to make cricket faster and more fair

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to introduce new rules. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 23, 2026, 08:10 PM IST

Published On May 23, 2026, 08:10 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 23, 2026, 08:10 PM IST

ICC likely to launch three rules

ICC likely to introduce new rules

The International Cricket Council (ICC) are planning to make some changes in the cricket format rules. These rules are likely to adapt to make the sport more interesting, which helps to caught more attention. So without any delay, letâ€™s reveal the rules for you.

Head Coaches will be allowed to enter the field directly during drink breaks

At the moment, only substitute players can enter the field during a match to carry drinks or equipment. But the new ICC rule may allow head coaches to also come onto the field during drinks breaks and speak with the players directly. Right now, coaches usually talk from outside the ground near the dugout or boundary line. With this new rule they can discuss match plans face-to-face with the captain and players.

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Impact on the ODI format

This new rule is mainly for ODI matches, where there are two drinks breaks during an innings after about 70 minutes. With the new change, the head coach can now come onto the field during both breaks and talk to the players. However, it is still not clear if the coach will have to wear the team jersey while coming onto the ground. Right now, the rule says that anyone carrying drinks onto the field must wear proper cricket clothes.

The International Cricket Council wants to make T20 International matches faster and finish games on time. Because of this, the ICC is planning to cut the innings break to only 15 minutes in T20 matches. This will help fans enjoy the second innings quicker without waiting too long and make the game more exciting.

ICC plans to use Hawk-eye technology to check illegal bowling actions during live matches

In cricket, there are often questions about whether a bowlerâ€™s action is legal or not. Right now, if a bowlerâ€™s action looks suspicious, it is checked later in an ICC lab after the match.

But now, the ICC is planning a new rule where umpires can check the bowling action during the match itself using Hawk-Eye technology. Technology will help umpires see if a bowler is bending their arm more than the allowed 15 degrees while bowling. If the action is not legal, umpires can take action immediately during the game. This rule could help make cricket more fair and clear.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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