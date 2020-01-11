The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday posted a couple of images after India whitewashed Sri Lanka in the recently concluded T20I series and captioned it, “if you know the struggle” and hashtagged it #IndvSA. Fans on social media spotted this goof-up by cricket’s apex body and instantly started trolling it.

It was posted at 3:30 PM IST. India had hosted South Africa before the Lanka T20Is and that could be fresh in the memories of the admin which could be one of the reasons for the mistake.

Here is the post:

Here is how fans spotted it and reacted:

Dear ICC it is not #INDVSA. It is #INDVSL 😜😜😜 Kiransrinivas (@Kiransrini0504) January 11, 2020

#INDvSL not #INDvSA, I think you are strugling with it…. 😂😂 Sanjeev Singh (@sanjeevphp) January 11, 2020

It’s Srilanka not SA Muhammad_Siraj_a_i (@SirajMuhammadai) January 11, 2020

@daniel86cricket Bro this India is beating the hell out of the SL player and @ICC admin is posting it here and enjoying.shame on @ICC Biker_Soul (@sisodiya0411) January 11, 2020

It’s #INDvSL not #INDvSA .. stop drinking too much admin.. Cheers 🥂 Ashish Vaish (@iOnly_Ashish) January 11, 2020

IndvSL Who handles your handle? (@TheOutspokenBoy) January 11, 2020

Ind vs SL(minnows)* I think ICC admin is drunk nowadays. Rahul Shankar 🇮🇳 (@Harsh38663465) January 11, 2020

Legendary ICC says SA in stead SL 👍👍👍 Naved Alig 🇮🇳 (@Navedali1988) January 11, 2020

Meanwhile, India registered a crushing 78-run victory against Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty2- International and completed a dominating 2-0 series win at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Chasing a humongous 202 that came on the back of half-centuries by KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, Sri Lanka were cleaned up for 123 with Navdeep Saini emerging as the pick of the bowlers with three wickets in his 3.5 overs conceding 28 runs.