The fate of the upcoming T20 World Cup would be discussed today when the International Cricket Council meets the Board of Control of Cricket in India on Wednesday in Dubai. The dates and the venues for the marquee event will be discussed keeping the pandemic in mind.

There have been talks and speculations that the T20 WC would be taken out of India due to the pandemic situation in the country, but a final call on this is expected today as BCCI is set to seek a month extension on the decision of the venue.

With the third wave of Coronavirus expected in October-November, it is highly unlikely BCCI would get a month’s extension over the decision. On May 29, during a Special General Meeting in Mumbai, it was discussed that the Indian board will seek more time for a better understanding of the situation.

As per schedule, the T20 WC is scheduled to take place in India during October-November – but that is unlikely given the pandemic situation in India. Last month, the Indian Premier League was also suspended after a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. Meanwhile, the decision to shift IPL to UAE was taken during the SGM on May 29. The remaining 31 matches are expected to be conducted in UAE.

The 2020 edition of the IPL was successfully conducted in UAE and that is also being looked at as a backup option for the T20 WC.

Jay Shah and a few other BCCI members have flown to UAE to discuss the prospects of organising the T20 World Cup and the IPL in the Middle East. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is expected to reach Dubai on Wednesday for the meeting.