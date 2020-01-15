Ben Stokes won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year after a fabulous 12 months that saw him play a decisive role in England’s dramatic victory at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 along with a host of other memorable performances. Pat Cummins and Rohit Shama named Test and ODI players of the year, respectively; Labuschagne, Chahar and Coetzer among other award winners. Kohli wins ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 gesture supporting Smith, also named captain of Test and ODI sides

ICC Men’s Cricket Awards 2019 Full list of Award Winners

Richard Illingworth wins David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year Ben Stokes (England)

Test Cricketer of the Year Pat Cummins (Australia)

ODI Cricketer of the Year Rohit Sharma (India)

T20I Performance of the Year Deepak Chahar (India, 6-7 v Bangladesh)

Emerging Cricketer of the Year Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Associate Cricketer of the Year Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Spirit of Cricket Award Virat Kohli stopping the fans booing Steve Smith at the Oval

David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year Richard Illingworth

ICC Test Team of the Year (in batting order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.

ICC ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav