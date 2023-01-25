ICC Names Indian Pacer Renuka Singh As Emerging Women's Cricketer Of The Year 2022
New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that India's star fast bowler Renuka Singh won the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 for her outstanding fast bowling performances. Renuka Singh took 18 wickets in one-day internationals with a 14.88 average and economy of 4.62, and 22 wickets in T20Is for a 23.95 average and 6.50 economy. Renuka prevailed over Darcie Brown of Australia, Alice Capsey of England, and Yastika Bhatia, a fellow Indian, to win the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 award.
The right-arm pacer, stepping into the shoes of the legendary Jhulan Goswami, claimed 40 wickets for her nation in just 29 matches across the two limited-overs formats in 2022 and made a name for herself at the age of just 26. Renuka took 18 wickets with just an average of 14.88 per game in the ODI matches, eight of which came in two matches against England and seven in India's series against Sri Lanka. Renuka took eight wickets in the seven T20I matches she played this year. Her performances at the Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup showed that she is not afraid to play in tournaments. She took 17 wickets in 11 games, resulting in a mere 5.21 economy. Renuka's ability to swing the ball or spot deviation off the surface will likely make her one of India's most reliable bowlers in the future. Renuka took four wickets in a stunning performance against Australia, causing a stir at the Commonwealth Games
Impressing everybody with her magnificent displays of seam and swing bowling, the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year had a great 2022 ?#ICCAwards2022ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2023
