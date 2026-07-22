ICC ODI Rankings Update: Shubman Gill one point away from No.1, Rohit and Kohli stay in top four

ICC Rankings Update: India’s batting stars continue to dominate the latest ICC ODI rankings, with Shubman Gill making a significant move after another productive series against England. While India could not win the ODI series, Gill’s consistent run-scoring has brought him within touching distance of the world’s No.1 ODI batter, giving Indian cricket another major reason to celebrate.

Shubman Gill just one point away from No.1

Gill enjoyed an excellent three-match ODI series against England, scoring 188 runs to climb closer to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings.

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell continues to lead the rankings with 802 rating points, but Gill is now only one point behind on 801, putting him in a strong position to become the world’s No.1 ODI batter in the next rankings update.

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Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain among the best

India continue to dominate the top end of the batting rankings with three players inside the top four.

Virat Kohli remains at No.3 with 767 rating points, while Rohit Sharma is fourth with 758 points after his century in the final ODI against England.

With Gill, Kohli and Rohit all inside the top four, India have the strongest representation among the world’s leading ODI batters.

Joe Root rewarded after outstanding series

Although India impressed with the bat, England sealed the ODI series 2-1 thanks to several strong individual performances.

Joe Root was one of the biggest gainers after scoring 249 runs without being dismissed during the series. His remarkable consistency lifted him four places to No.8 in the ODI batting rankings.

England opener Ben Duckett also enjoyed a major rise, jumping 11 places to joint 19th, while Jacob Bethell climbed five positions to No.64.

Meanwhile, New Zealand batters Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman also made progress after impressive performances against the West Indies, moving up to 54th and 62nd respectively.

Archer climbs as Rashid Khan stays on top

There was little change at the top of the ODI bowling rankings, with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan continuing as the world’s No.1 ODI bowler.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer moved up to third after taking five wickets during the India series and now trails only Rashid Khan and Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie entered the top 10 after climbing seven places to joint ninth.

His teammate Alzarri Joseph gained 10 spots to reach No.26, while New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell improved 14 places to No.29.

India’s Axar Patel also enjoyed a strong jump, moving up 10 places to joint 32nd.

Michael Bracewell reaches career-best all-round ranking

Bracewell’s performances with both bat and ball also helped him climb to a career-best third place in the ICC ODI all-rounders’ rankings.

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai continues to hold the No.1 spot, while Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz remains second.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe players rise in T20I rankings

The latest ICC rankings also reflected Bangladesh’s T20I series win over Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett reached a career-best ninth place among T20I batters.

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan climbed seven places to No.20, while Saif Hassan moved up nine spots to No.27.

Among bowlers, Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan rose four places to No.19 and Rishad Hossain climbed eight places to joint 25th.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Richard Ngarava registered one of the biggest jumps of the week, improving 37 places to No.32 in the T20I bowling rankings.

The latest ICC rankings underline India’s growing dominance in ODI batting, with Shubman Gill now just one rating point away from becoming the world’s top-ranked ODI batter. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to hold their places among the elite, keeping three Indian batters inside the top four.