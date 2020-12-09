ICC Rankings 2020: KL Rahul Breaks Into Top 3 of T20I Rankings, Virat Kohli Moves to No. 8 Position

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has entered the top three of the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen while captain Virat Kohli has also moved up by a spot to take the eighth position in the latest rankings announced by the world body of cricket on Wednesday following the completion of three-match series between India and Australia. India won the series 2-1 against Australia.

India captain Kohli was in sublime form during the T20I series, scoring 134 runs at an average of 44.66. Kohli, who scored brilliant 85 in the final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground which Australia won by 12 runs to avoid a series whitewash.

Meanwhile, Rahul, who scored a fifty in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, has displaced Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch at the number three spot. In the next two matches against Australia, Rahul returned with scores of 30 and 0.

Injured opener and India’s white-ball stalwart – Rohit Sharma lost points but he continues to be India’s third-highest ranked T20I batsman. He is occupying the 14th spot. England batsman Dawid Malan – No.1 and Pakistan captain Babar Azam – No.2 – continue to dominate the rankings. Malan has a 44-point lead over Pakistan’s Babar Azam, whom he overtook to become number one in September this year.

Among the bowlers, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sit at the top of the rankings and is followed by his teammate Mujeeb ur Rahman. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid gained a spot to jump to the third spot. There’s no Indian in the top 10 T20I bowlers.

In the all-rounders’ list, Mohammad Nabi is at the numero uno spot and is followed by Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan and Australia’s explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell.