New Zealand have become the world's top-ranked Test team in the world for the first time in their history following their crushing innings win over Pakistan on Wednesday. The Kane Williamson-led outfit produced an all-round performance to beat the tourists by an innings and 176 runs in Christchurch. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand had taken a lead of 362 runs after captain Williamson's fourth Test double century that helped them declare at a mammoth 659/6 on the fourth day of the second Test. In reply to that, Pakistan were bowled out for 186 in their second dig with fast bowler Kyle Jamieson taking 6/48. <p></p> <p></p>With the win, the hosts completed a 2-0 clean sweep of Pakistan and thus rose to the top of the ranking, becoming the seventh outfit in the last decade to do so. <p></p> <p></p>"It's an incredible couple of games," Williamson said after the match. "Even though the result on paper was in our favour, but Pakistan is a quality side. We worked hard and got lucky with a few moments." <p></p> <p></p>"It was a real battle for a long time. The runs were tough to come by as Pakistan bowled great lines. The openers gave us a great start and Nicholls batted with a calf muscle injury and it was an incredible effort. Really pleasing performance, nice to finish the Test summer on a high," he added. <p></p> <p></p>He was also full of praise for Jamieson who finished with 11 wickets from the Test. "Kyle is a special cricketer. He's gone a long way to moving this team forward and complementing the bowling attack," the 30-year-old said. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand now have 118 points - two more than Australia at the second spot and four clear of third-ranked India. <p></p> <p></p>England (106) and South Africa (96) complete the top-five. <p></p> <p></p>Williamson, who became the fastest Kiwi batsman to 7,000 Test runs, has consolidated his position at the top of the rankings as well. He has struck two double-centuries and a century in his last three Tests.