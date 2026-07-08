ICC Rankings Update: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma stay No. 1 & 2 as England stars make big gains

It’s been a busy week of international cricket and the latest ICC rankings have seen plenty of movement. While a number of England players have been rewarded for their strong performances against India, a few Indian stars have also managed to hold on to important positions despite the team’s difficult run in the ongoing T20I series.

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma remain India’s top-ranked T20I batters

India’s Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma continue to occupy the top two spots in the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings.

Although India trail England 2-0 in the five-match series after the opening game was abandoned due to rain, the two left-handers have retained their positions at the top of the rankings.

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Captain Shreyas Iyer also enjoyed a huge jump in the batting charts. After scoring 68 in the rain-affected first T20I and 37 in the second match, he climbed an impressive 425 places to joint 93rd.

England stars rewarded after dominant performances

England’s convincing start to the series has helped several of their players move up the ICC rankings.

Jacob Bethell was one of the biggest gainers after his unbeaten 76 off 46 balls in the second T20I. The left-hander jumped seven places to reach No. 8 in the T20I batting rankings.

Sam Curran also enjoyed a productive week across all departments. After taking 3/33 in the second T20I and following it up with an unbeaten 41 in the third game, he climbed 12 places to No. 108 among batters, rose 12 spots to joint 71st in the bowling rankings and moved up six places to joint 13th in the T20I all-rounders’ rankings.

Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid climbed one position to No. 3 in the T20I bowling rankings after returning figures of 2/14 in the third T20I.

Fast bowler Josh Tongue entered the T20I bowling rankings at joint 301st after claiming four wickets in only his second match in the format.

Will Jacks also made progress with the ball and broke into the top 10 of the T20I all-rounders’ rankings, moving up six places to No. 7.

Sri Lanka and West Indies players make Test rankings gains

There were several changes in the latest ICC Test rankings following the drawn second Test between Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Udara jumped 52 places to No. 85 after scoring a career-best 188, while Kamindu Mendis climbed two spots to sixth after accumulating 128 runs in the match.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando also moved up two places to No. 20 after claiming the only five-wicket haul of the Test.

For the West Indies, Justin Greaves rose 14 places to No. 49 after his fighting 180 helped his side earn a draw and seal the Sobers-Tissera Trophy. Captain Shai Hope also climbed six places to No. 51 following his century.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe bowlers rise in ODI rankings

The ODI rankings also saw notable movement after Zimbabwe’s opening victory over Bangladesh in Harare.

Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana made the biggest jump after producing career-best figures of 6/21. He climbed 17 places to No. 12 in the ODI bowling rankings.

Zimbabwe’s pace attack also earned rewards for defending a modest total of 141. Richard Ngarava improved to No. 19, Brad Evans jumped 17 places to No. 111, while Blessing Muzarabani also climbed 17 spots to No. 33 in the ODI bowling rankings.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer’s India suffer batting collapse as England dominate third T20I at Trent Bridge