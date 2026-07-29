ICC Rankings Update: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes MASSIVE 230 place jump as Gill and Ishan reclaim top spots

India’s impressive performances across formats have been rewarded in the latest ICC rankings. After a dominant T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe, several Indian players climbed the rankings, with Shubman Gill returning to the No. 1 position in ODI batting and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi registering one of the biggest jumps in the T20I charts.

The latest update also brought good news for India’s T20I batting unit, with Ishan Kishan continuing to lead the rankings, while Abhishek Sharma maintained his place among the highest-rated batters in T20I history.

Shubman Gill regains No. 1 ODI batting ranking

India opener Shubman Gill has once again become the world’s No. 1 ODI batter after moving ahead of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell in the latest ICC rankings.

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Mitchell had held the top spot since January, but with no recent ODI action, Gill reclaimed the No. 1 position. It is another major achievement for the Indian opener, who continues to be one of the most consistent performers in 50-over cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Zimbabwe series earns huge ICC rankings jump

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the biggest gainer among Indian players in the latest T20I batting rankings.

Following an outstanding series against Zimbabwe, the young opener jumped 230 places to reach a career-best 48th position with 536 rating points. It is the first time he has broken into the top 50 of the ICC T20I batting rankings.

Vaibhav finished the three-match series as India’s highest run-scorer, scoring 151 runs at an average of 50.33. His fearless batting at the top of the order also earned him his maiden Player of the Series award.

Ishan Kishan stays No. 1, Abhishek Sharma’s record remains untouched

While Vaibhav grabbed the headlines with his rise, Ishan Kishan continued to hold the No. 1 position in the ICC T20I batting rankings.

The left-hander scored a brilliant 81 during the Zimbabwe series and now sits on 910 rating points after briefly reaching a career-high 916 during the series.

That rating is the third-highest ever achieved by a T20I batter. Only fellow Indian Abhishek Sharma (931) and England’s Dawid Malan (919) have recorded higher rating points in the history of the format.

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More Indian players climb in T20I rankings

India’s successful tour also helped several other players improve their rankings.

Tilak Varma moved up two places to sixth in the T20I batting rankings, while captain Shreyas Iyer climbed seven spots to 24th after a productive series.

Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi enjoyed a significant rise, jumping 31 places to 41st after picking up three wickets against Zimbabwe.

Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales rewarded in Test rankings

The latest ICC rankings also reflected standout performances from the West Indies-Pakistan Test series.

Justin Greaves climbed 21 places to 48th in the Test bowling rankings after his memorable five-wicket haul and record-breaking spell against Pakistan. He also moved up to ninth in the Test all-rounders’ rankings.

Jayden Seales advanced to 24th in the Test bowling rankings after his match-winning five-wicket haul in the fourth innings.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas climbed to 17th among Test bowlers, while Babar Azam’s fighting half-century in the second innings helped him move up four places to 15th in the Test batting rankings.