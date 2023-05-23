ICC Releases Fixture For Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 To Be Held In Zimbabwe
New Delhi: The global governing body of cricket, International Cricket Council also known as the ICC released the fixture for the upcoming men's Cricket World Cup qualifier that is set to take place in Zimbabwe from 18 June to 9 July.
"Each match will be high stakes, with teams contesting for two places at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India that gives them nine guaranteed matches at cricket's ODI global showpiece," said ICC in a released statement.
"The 10 teams taking part in the qualifier are split into two groups of five teams. Hosts Zimbabwe, the West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States make up Group A, while Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates form Group B.
"Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six, they will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage.
"All points won in the group stage will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the teams that fail to make it to the Super Six stage. The finalists will both progress to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
"Queen's Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare will share 34 matches between them, with Harare Sports Club staging the final on 9 July. Old Hararians Cricket Club will also host warm-up fixtures.
"Hosts Zimbabwe will feature on the opening matchday at Harare Sports Club against Nepal, who are aiming to qualify for the Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time. Two-time Men's Cricket World Cup champions West Indies will also be in action on 18 June against neighbours USA at Takashinga Cricket Club.
"Group B commences on 19 June in Bulawayo with 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka facing the UAE at Queen's Sports Club, while in the other match at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Ireland will face off against Oman.
"The Netherlands will open their campaign against Zimbabwe on 20 June at Harare Sports Club, while Scotland face rivals Ireland in Bulawayo on 21 June at Queens Sports Club. The Super Six stage will commence on 29 June, while the bottom two teams from each group will compete in the Playoff. For the first time in this tournament, DRS will be used for all matches from the Super Six stage onwards.
"The Qualifier is the culmination of four years of hard-fought competition that brings together the bottom five teams from the ICC Men's CWC Super League, three automatic qualifiers from the ICC Men's CWC League 2 and two teams who gained entry from the ICC Men's CWC Qualifier Play-off," the statement added.
ICC MEN'S CRICKET WORLD CUP QUALIFIER FIXTURES
Sunday, 18 June
Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 19 June
Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen's Sports Club
Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Tuesday, 20 June
Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club
Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 21 June
Ireland v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 22 June
West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 23 June
Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen's Sports Club
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Saturday, 24 June
Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club
Sunday, 25 June
Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Monday, 26 June
Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club
Tuesday, 27 June
Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 29 June
Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen's Sports Club
Friday, 30 June
Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday, 1 July
Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 2 July
Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 3 July
Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday, 4 July
Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 5 July
Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Thursday, 6 July
Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 07 July
Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 09 July
Final, Harare Sports Club
