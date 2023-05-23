ICC Releases Fixture For Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 To Be Held In Zimbabwe

New Delhi: The global governing body of cricket, International Cricket Council also known as the ICC released the fixture for the upcoming men's Cricket World Cup qualifier that is set to take place in Zimbabwe from 18 June to 9 July.

"Each match will be high stakes, with teams contesting for two places at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India that gives them nine guaranteed matches at cricket's ODI global showpiece," said ICC in a released statement.

"The 10 teams taking part in the qualifier are split into two groups of five teams. Hosts Zimbabwe, the West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States make up Group A, while Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates form Group B.

"Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six, they will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

"All points won in the group stage will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the teams that fail to make it to the Super Six stage. The finalists will both progress to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Queen's Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare will share 34 matches between them, with Harare Sports Club staging the final on 9 July. Old Hararians Cricket Club will also host warm-up fixtures.

"Hosts Zimbabwe will feature on the opening matchday at Harare Sports Club against Nepal, who are aiming to qualify for the Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time. Two-time Men's Cricket World Cup champions West Indies will also be in action on 18 June against neighbours USA at Takashinga Cricket Club.

"Group B commences on 19 June in Bulawayo with 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka facing the UAE at Queen's Sports Club, while in the other match at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Ireland will face off against Oman.

"The Netherlands will open their campaign against Zimbabwe on 20 June at Harare Sports Club, while Scotland face rivals Ireland in Bulawayo on 21 June at Queens Sports Club. The Super Six stage will commence on 29 June, while the bottom two teams from each group will compete in the Playoff. For the first time in this tournament, DRS will be used for all matches from the Super Six stage onwards.

"The Qualifier is the culmination of four years of hard-fought competition that brings together the bottom five teams from the ICC Men's CWC Super League, three automatic qualifiers from the ICC Men's CWC League 2 and two teams who gained entry from the ICC Men's CWC Qualifier Play-off," the statement added.

ICC MEN'S CRICKET WORLD CUP QUALIFIER FIXTURES Sunday, 18 June

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 19 June

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen's Sports Club

Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Tuesday, 20 June

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club

Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 21 June

Ireland v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club

Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 22 June

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 23 June

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen's Sports Club

Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Saturday, 24 June

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

Sunday, 25 June

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club

Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Monday, 26 June

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday, 27 June

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club

Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen's Sports Club

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 5 July

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July

Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 07 July

Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 09 July