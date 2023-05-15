ICC Set To Revoke Controversial Soft Signal Rule Beginning WTC Final Between India And Australia

The ICC is set to revoke the soft signal rule from cricket. The change will come into existence from the WTC final between India and Australia.

New Delhi: The soft signal has been one of the most controversial rules in cricket. The act allows the on-field umpire to signal the third umpire his view of the challenged decision. The calls to abolish the rule has been on the rise in recent times as many a time it hampers the third umpire's decision because the tv umpire needs conclusive evidence to overrule the decision. The ICC has now taken a massive decision to abolish the rule from cricket. The change in playing conditions will come into play from the World Test Championship final between India and Australia.

According to ICC rules, a "Soft Signal is the visual communication by the bowler's end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied by additional information via two-way radio where necessary) of his/her initial on-field decision prior to initiating an Umpire Review."

The rule further states: "Should both on-field umpires require assistance from the third umpire to make a decision, the bowler's end umpire shall firstly take a decision on-field after consulting with the striker's end umpire, before consulting by two-way radio with the third umpire. Such consultation shall be initiated by the bowler's end umpire to the third umpire by making the shape of a TV screen with his/her hands, followed by a Soft Signal of Out or Not out made with the hands close to the chest at chest height. If the third umpire advises that the replay evidence is inconclusive, the on-field decision communicated at the start of the consultation process shall stand."