Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has slammed India for its violent protests over the amendment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In the wake of the CAA Protests that has enveloped the country, Miandad urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to stop teams from touring the country.

In a video uploaded on PakPassion.com, the 62-year-old Miandad asked ICC to suspend all ties with India and hand them similar punishment which was given to Pakistan.

“People should take note of what is going on in India. I urge the ICC to boycott them,” Miandad said in the video.

“Not Pakistan but India is not a safe country for any tourist or anybody (sic). As human beings, we sportspersons should also stand up and condemn them.

“The entire world is watching and talking about what is going on there. I am speaking on behalf of Pakistan that all sporting ties must be suspended with India. All countries should take action against them,” he further said.

Javed Miandad tells ICC to stop teams from touring India from Abdullah Ansari on Vimeo.

Miandad is not the only person to take aim at India. Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani too stated that at present “India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan”.

“We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” Mani was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying a positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” Mani added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took note of Mani’s statement and lashed out for his ‘inappropriate ‘comment.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said: “For a person who stays mostly in London, it is inappropriate for him to comment anything on India’s security. He is not even eligible to comment on Pakistan’s security. He hardly stays there.” he told Hindustan Times.

“If he gets to spend more time in Pakistan, he would get to understand the real situation there,” Dhumal added.