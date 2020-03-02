After a seven-wicket defeat at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Monday and an embarrassing whitewash against New Zealand in the recently concluded two-match Test series, India skipper Virat Kohli was asked some tough questions by journalists and a few did not go down well with him.

On Day 2 after the dismissal of his opposite number, Kane Williamson, Kohli was seen giving him an unnecessary send-off and later was also spotted swearing at the crowd.

Here is how the event panned out between Kohli and the journalist.

Reporter: Virat, what’s your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don’t you think you should set a better example on the field?

Virat Kohli: What do you think?

Reporter: I asked you the question?

Virat Kohli: I am asking you the answer

Reporter: You need to set better examples

Not long ago, Kohli bagged the ICC Spirit of Cricket award and hence such behaviour is not expected from him.

During the presser, Kohli had already said how the team failed collectively and they need to learn from their mistakes and move ahead.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old also admitted that young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has already got ”enough chances” but the management is not looking at someone else.

” we have given him (Pant) a lot of chances in the home season as well starting from Australia. Then he was not playing for a bit. In turn, he really worked hard on himself,” Kohli came to Pant’s defence after the series here.

“You need to figure out when is the right time to give someone else a chance. If you push people too early, they can lose confidence,” he added.

Despite the whitewash, India stays at the top of the table in the ICC World Test Championship with 360 points. New Zealand, on the other hand, has moved on to the third spot with 180 points.