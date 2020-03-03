Without a ball being bowled, South Africa-West Indies Group B game on Tuesday got washed out due to rain and that finalised the ICC T20 WC 2020 semi-final lineup. Group A toppers India will lock horns with England, whereas in the other semis, South Africa, who finished at the top of Group B will play hosts Australia. <p></p> <p></p>Harmanpreet Kaur-led India has been the only side that is yet to be beaten in the tournament. They finished as the group leaders with eight points from four matches with a healthy net run rate of 0.979. <p></p> <p></p>One of the reasons for India's success story this time has been 16-year-old batswoman Shafali Verma, who has given India a flying start in almost every match. In supreme form lately, she has piled up 161 runs, with 18 fours and nine sixes, in the four matches played so far, at a strike rate of 161. <p></p> <p></p>Apart from teen sensation Shafali, the slow bowlers (Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav) have risen to the occasion for the Indians and they would be hoping for the same against England. <p></p> <p></p>England, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage, face India on Thursday in a repeat semifinal of the 2018 edition. It would be an exciting match as the 2018 defeat would be fresh in the memories of the Indian side. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> semi-final draw: <p></p> <p></p>3pm local time: &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; v &#x1f3f4;&#xe0067;&#xe0062;&#xe0065;&#xe006e;&#xe0067;&#xe007f; <p></p>7pm local time: &#x1f1ff;&#x1f1e6; v &#x1f1e6;&#x1f1fa; <p></p> <p></p>Who are you backing to make it to the final? <a href="https://t.co/ar3vcAI7Re">pic.twitter.com/ar3vcAI7Re</a></p> <p></p> T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) <a href="https://twitter.com/T20WorldCup/status/1234779489059659776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Both the semis would be played on the same day. India-England will play the first semis, while hosts Australia will take on South Africa in the second semi-finals. <p></p> <p></p>The India-England semi-final will start at 9:30 AM IST, whereas the second semis will start at 1:30 PM IST.