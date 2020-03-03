Without a ball being bowled, South Africa-West Indies Group B game on Tuesday got washed out due to rain and that finalised the ICC T20 WC 2020 semi-final lineup. Group A toppers India will lock horns with England, whereas in the other semis, South Africa, who finished at the top of Group B will play hosts Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India has been the only side that is yet to be beaten in the tournament. They finished as the group leaders with eight points from four matches with a healthy net run rate of 0.979.

One of the reasons for India’s success story this time has been 16-year-old batswoman Shafali Verma, who has given India a flying start in almost every match. In supreme form lately, she has piled up 161 runs, with 18 fours and nine sixes, in the four matches played so far, at a strike rate of 161.

Apart from teen sensation Shafali, the slow bowlers (Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav) have risen to the occasion for the Indians and they would be hoping for the same against England.

England, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage, face India on Thursday in a repeat semifinal of the 2018 edition. It would be an exciting match as the 2018 defeat would be fresh in the memories of the Indian side.

The #T20WorldCup semi-final draw: 3pm local time: 🇮🇳 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 7pm local time: 🇿🇦 v 🇦🇺 Who are you backing to make it to the final? pic.twitter.com/ar3vcAI7Re T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

Both the semis would be played on the same day. India-England will play the first semis, while hosts Australia will take on South Africa in the second semi-finals.

The India-England semi-final will start at 9:30 AM IST, whereas the second semis will start at 1:30 PM IST.