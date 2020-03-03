Debutants Thailand may not have won a single match in Group B during the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, but they were always high in spirits and managed to win hearts.

After the bow down gesture in their tournament opener against West Indies, the Thai ladies broke into an impromptu dance after rain called off play against Pakistan.

Here is the video that will win your heart:

During the rain delay, Thailand kept the fans entertained on the big screen with an impromptu dance-off 🕺 Thank you for being part of #TheBigDance!#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0wx0Nbzxuy T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, after opting to bat first opener Nattakan Chantham’s historic half-century ensured Thailand’s unforgettable Women’s T20 World Cup debut finished in record-breaking fashion despite rain prematurely ending their final group match against Pakistan on Tuesday. Thailand posted 150/3 when batting first at the Sydney Showground, the highest total at that ground.

Chantam (56) registered her country’s first T20 World Cup half-century in accruing 93 for the opening wicket with Nattaya Boochatham (44). But the victory was not to be for Sornnarin Tippoch’s side, with persistent rain ensuring that Pakistan was unable to begin their chase in Sydney.

No side in Group B had registered more than four runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan, but the debutants made a mockery of that record with boundaries aplenty in the powerplay.

A patient start was followed by four boundaries in Anam Amin’s second over, Chanhtam’s array of strikes down the ground were a sight to behold.

It got better with Boochatham lofting numerous deliveries over the top of Diana Baig — who had struck in her first over in every match until now. A superb ten boundaries ensured Thailand ended the powerplay on 49 without loss, soon bringing up their first 50 partnership in the competition.