New Delhi: The India-Pakistan rivalry is back as the two will battle it out against each other in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Last time, the two faced each other, Pakistan got the better of India as they pulled off an incredible 10-wicket victory against the Virat Kohli-led side. It is noteworthy that Trans-Tasmanian will kick off the tournament on 22nd October, where 2021 T20 world cup winners Australia will face runner-ups New Zealand at Sydney.

This tournament will be Rohit Sharma’s second major assignment after the Asia Cup 2019 where reigned supreme and lifted the trophy. India will look to grab their first ICC multi-nation trophy after winning the last trophy in 2013 (Champions Trophy).

16 national teams will compete in 45 games as the world’s biggest men’s cricket tournament will be held in Australia. The eighth edition of the international tournament will begin on October 16, and will be played in seven venues in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, and the final will be played on November 13 at the MCG.

India, placed in Group 2, is joined by Bangladesh and South Africa, as well as Group B winners and runners-up in Group A from the First Round. Men in Blue will play second place in Group A for the fourth time on October 27, followed by a match against South Africa three days later on October 30, the second double knockout match at Perth’s Optus Stadium. India will take on Bangladesh on November 2 at the Adelaide Oval before facing Group B winners on November 6 at MCG.

“T20 is the global growth format for cricket and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will play a huge role in inspiring our next generation of players and fans as the world’s best players descend on Australia and showcase the very best of our sport. The release of fixtures is always a great moment in the delivery of a World Cup as fans start to get excited about opening games, head to heads and knock-out stages,” ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said.