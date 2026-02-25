ICC T20I rankings: Jasprit Bumrah’s massive jump, Ishan rises, Abhishek holds No.1 spot

ICC releases latest T20I rankings during World Cup 2026. Jasprit Bumrah jumps into top 10, Ishan Kishan climbs, Abhishek Sharma stays No.1.

The ICC latest T20I rankings during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma continues to hold the top spot in the batting rankings, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy remains number one among bowlers. India’s pace star Jasprit Bumrah also climbed sharply in the latest update.

Rashid Khan holds second spot

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan stays in second place among bowlers. South Africa’s Corbin Bosch made a huge jump of 21 places to reach third. England spinner Adil Rashid is fourth, while Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed dropped two spots to fifth. Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa climbed two places to sixth, West Indies Matthew Ford made a 23-place leap to enter the top 10 at seventh, and Mustafizur Rahman is ninth. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga dropped four places to tenth.

Bumrah’s big leap after South Africa spell

Jasprit Bumrah took a massive seven-place jump to eighth after his brilliant bowling against South Africa. He now sits among the top 10 bowlers in T20Is.

Most wickets by Indians in T20 World Cups

33 – Jasprit Bumrah*

32 – Arshdeep Singh*

32 – Ravichandran Ashwin

29 – Hardik Pandya*

22 – Ravindra Jadeja

Ishan Kishan climbs in batting rankings

In the batting list, Abhishek Sharma stays at number one. England’s Phil Salt is second, Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan moved up two places to third, Pathum Nissanka is fourth, and India’s Ishan Kishan jumped three places to fifth. Suryakumar Yadav is sixth, Tilak Varma dropped three spots to seventh, Jos Buttler fell one place to eighth, South Africa’s Dewald Brevis climbed ten places to ninth, and New Zealand’s Tim Seifert is tenth.

Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy continue to lead their categories, while Bumrah’s strong showing against South Africa has pushed him into the top 10 bowlers. India’s players are performing well in the rankings even as the team faces challenges in the Super 8 stage.

