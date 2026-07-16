ICC takes action against THIS star for breaching Code of Conduct during England ODI, his name is…

The second match of the ODI series between India and England, has already begun. This match is going to be important for both teams as this match will decide which side will make their chances stronger of winning the series.

Gurnoor Brar receives official reprimand following first ODI against England

Ahead of this important match, the star Indian player, who showed a brilliant bowling performance in the first ODI match of the series, Gurnoor Brar, received a warning by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching one of the rules.

The ICC revealed that Gurnoor Brar was found breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. “Throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and or dangerous manner during an international match“

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During the eighth over of England’s innings, Gurnoor Brar got into trouble after throwing the ball towards batter Ben Duckett following his own delivery. The match officials felt the throw was dangerous and inappropriate, leading to a Level 1 charge under the ICC Code of Conduct.

The charge was made by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, along with third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth umpire Russell Warren. A Level 1 offence can result in an official warning, a fine of up to 50 per cent of the match fee, and one or two demerit points.

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Gurnoor Brar accepts ICC sanction after Level 1 Code of Conduct breach

If a player collects four or more demerit points within 24 months, those points are converted into suspension points, which can lead to a ban. Two suspension points mean a player has to miss one Test match, two ODIs, or two T20Is, depending on which format comes first. Demerit points stay on a player’s record for two years before they are removed.

Despite the incident, India enjoyed a successful outing as they defeated England by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Brar also impressed with the ball, taking two wickets. The second ODI between the two teams will be played in Cardiff on Thursday.

“Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC said.

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