The ICC is the latest to take up the Dolly Parton Challenge, coming up with a witty tweet for its followers.

The rise of Marnus Labuschagne has often drawn parallels between him and former Australia captain Steve Smith, and the ICC on Saturday pranked Smith calling Labuschagne a duplicate of the twinkle-toed batsman, while making a reference to the Dolly Parton Challenge.

The Dolly Parton Challenge has taken the internet by storm. For those not aware, famous American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton inadvertently invented a successful meme, where she shared a four-photo mosaic of profile photos from different social media handles LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and the dating app Tinder.

The act became a rage on internet with celebrities across the globe taking up the challenge. The method is simple. People post pictures of themselves, which they think are best suited for their profile pictures of the four social media platforms.

Considering how Labuschagne has scored mountains of runs early into his Test careers 1459 runs in 14 Tests and Smith has continued to display tremendous form during the 2019 Ashes, scoring a jaw-dropping 774 runs, the comparison was inevitable. Hence, the ICC posted a mosaic with three pictures of Smith LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and then an image of Labuschagne, where it was mentioned “Duplicate Account”

Smith and Labuschagne weren’t the only two cricketers the ICC spotted. The parent body also tried to imply the challenge on India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on the day of 32nd birthday, albeit with a little twist.

Social media is just easy for some people 🤷 pic.twitter.com/wSL0a2heT0 ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2020

“Social media is just easy for some people,” it tweeted.