Swashbuckling India opener Rohit Sharma entered the top 10 rankings of the ICC Men’s Test batsmen charts. Rohit, who has been in tremendous form in the ongoing Test series between India and England has gained six spots and moved to a career-best eighth position.

The 34-year-old has slammed 296 runs in 3 Tests against England at a sublime average of 59.20. In the low-scoring affair at the Motera in Pink-Ball Test, Rohit scored 66 and 25* to play a crucial role in India’s 10-wicket win.

Meanwhile, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara slipped to the 10th spot, while Indian captain Virat Kohli maintained his fifth position in the latest rankings.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is still leading the charts with 919 rating points followed by Steve Smith on second with 891.

India opener Rohit Sharma storms into the top 10 to a career-best eighth position in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting 💥 Full list: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/Hqb9uTWnzJ ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2021

Meanwhile, ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also made some big gains in the bowling rankings and jumped four places to third position. He is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series with 24 scalps in 3 Tests. The 34-year-old is just 2 points behind the second-placed Neil Wagner with 823 ratings. The last Tests might help Ashwin to claim the second spot.

Axar Patel, who picked 11 wickets in the pink-ball Test, also jumped 30 slots to reach the 38th position.

🔸 Ashwin breaks into top three 🔸 Anderson slips to No.6 🔸 Broad, Bumrah move down one spot The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for bowling: https://t.co/AIR0KNm9PD pic.twitter.com/FssvpYiLcx ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2021

Meanwhile, England off-spinner Jack Leach also achieved his career-best ranking – 28. Leach has claimed 16 wickets so far in three Tests.

England captain Joe Root, who is at the fourth spot in the batting charts, made huge gains in bowling rankings and attained 72nd position.

However, England pacers suffered huge drops in rankings as veteran James Anderson slipped three places to 6th while Stuart Broad is at the 7th spot.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been released from India’s squad for the final Test against England, also slipped a place to 9th.

The fourth match of the ongoing Test series between India and England will begin on March 4 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.