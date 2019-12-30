Indian captain Virat Kohli ended 2019 as the No. 1 Test batsmen in the recently-released ICC Test rankings list on Monday. However, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara slipped a place to fifth.

So good has been Kohli with 928 points this year that former Australia captain Steve Smith, at the second place, has 911 points. Smith’s team-mate Marnus Labuschagne, who has amassed 1,085 runs in 11 Tests this year, improved a place to grab the fourth spot.

Pujara was placed fifth with 791 points, while Ajinkya Rahane was joint seventh with 759 points.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was rewarded for his 95 against England in the first Test. De Kock, who’s performance with the bat not only set up the team’s win, but also reflected in his rankings where he’s among the top.

In bowling, India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, returning from an injury layoff, remained static at sixth position with 794 points, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (772 points) and seamer Mohammed Shami (771) were ninth and tenth respectively in the order.

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins was at the top of the standings with 902 points ahead of Neil Wagner (859) and South African paceman Kagiso Rabada (832).