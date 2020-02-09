Defending champions India suffered a heart-breaking loss against Bangladesh in the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday. Despite the loss vs Bangladesh, there were a few positives for the Indian side as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi topped the batting and bowling charts respectively with breakthrough performances.

Jaiswal finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer with 400 runs from six innings under his belt. After scoring a match-winning hundred against Pakistan in semifinals, the 19-year-old played a handsome knock of 88 in the final and top-scored for his team with not much support from the other end. Result, India got bundled out for 177 runs without even playing their quota of 50 overs.

Overall, Jaiswal finished second-highest run-scorer for India in ICC Under-19 World Cup history after Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 505 runs in the 2004 edition. He scored 88 runs in the final and top-scored for his team but other batsmen could not do much as India got bundled out for 177 runs without even playing their quota of 50 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Jaiswal said he enjoyed playing in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. “I really enjoyed the tournament. I had a good experience here on how to play in these wickets. I knew I had to play smartly. I am thinking about what I am playing next and it’s about the process. I want to stick with that.”

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Bishnoi also scripted history for the pulsating final in Potchefstroom on Sunday. Defending a paltry score of 177, he picked up a four-wicket haul to extend his overall tally to 17 wickets in the WC edition.

The Jodhpur-born spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Bishnoi also surpassed Shalabh Srivastava (2000), Abhishek Sharma (2002), Kuldeep (2014) and Anukul Roy (2018) and become India’s leading wicket-taker ever in a single World Cup edition.