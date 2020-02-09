Defending champions India suffered a heart-breaking loss against Bangladesh in the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday. Despite the loss vs Bangladesh, there were a few positives for the Indian side as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi topped the batting and bowling charts respectively with breakthrough performances. <p></p> <p></p>Jaiswal finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer with 400 runs from six innings under his belt. After scoring a match-winning hundred against Pakistan in semifinals, the 19-year-old played a handsome knock of 88 in the final and top-scored for his team with not much support from the other end. Result, India got bundled out for 177 runs without even playing their quota of 50 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Overall, Jaiswal finished second-highest run-scorer for India in ICC Under-19 World Cup history after Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 505 runs in the 2004 edition. He scored 88 runs in the final and top-scored for his team but other batsmen could not do much as India got bundled out for 177 runs without even playing their quota of 50 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Jaiswal said he enjoyed playing in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. "I really enjoyed the tournament. I had a good experience here on how to play in these wickets. I knew I had to play smartly. I am thinking about what I am playing next and it's about the process. I want to stick with that." <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, leg-spinner Bishnoi also scripted history for the pulsating final in Potchefstroom on Sunday. Defending a paltry score of 177, he picked up a four-wicket haul to extend his overall tally to 17 wickets in the WC edition. <p></p> <p></p>The Jodhpur-born spinner finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>Bishnoi also surpassed Shalabh Srivastava (2000), Abhishek Sharma (2002), Kuldeep (2014) and Anukul Roy (2018) and become India's leading wicket-taker ever in a single World Cup edition.