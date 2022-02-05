<strong>Antigua:</strong> An dominant Team India U19 won a record breaking fifth U-19 World Cup title here on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign that almost got derailed due to COVID-19. The triumph bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 teams of the past. <p></p> <p></p>In a reflection of India's dominance, wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana finished the chase of 190 with two back to back sixes. As soon Dinesh hit the winning runs, congratulations around the world started coming and twitter went into a frenzy. Players who are under currently in the India squad for the series against West India congratulated the U19 players. Here are a few tweets: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A fantastic performance througout in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U19CWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U19CWC</a> 2022 &#x1f51d; &#x1f3c6;</p> <p></p>Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoysInBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoysInBlue</a> &#x1f44f; &#x1f44f;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/c8vEBAsHop">pic.twitter.com/c8vEBAsHop</a> <p></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1490061738569760768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Congratulations to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoysinBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoysinBlue</a> &amp; the entire nation for winning the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U19CWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U19CWC</a>! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar &amp; Raj Bawa &#x1f44f;&#x1f3fb; &#x1f44a;&#x1f3fb; The future of Indian cricket looks bright &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; Well played boys. Super proud! <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a></p> <p></p> Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1490054570273296391?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Congratulations on winning the U19 World Cup &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; ! Well done and thoroughly deserved &#x1f44f;&#x1f3fc;&#x1f44f;&#x1f3fc; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U19WorldCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U19WorldCup2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndiaU19?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndiaU19</a> <a href="https://t.co/RJWAN14pe6">pic.twitter.com/RJWAN14pe6</a></p> <p></p> Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/mayankcricket/status/1490055095601414144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Well deserved &#x1f44f; What an effort! Congratulations boys &#x1f3c6;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;</p> <p></p> Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) <a href="https://twitter.com/ShreyasIyer15/status/1490053785430888449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Congratulations to our u-19 team on a remarkable feat! &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; <a href="https://t.co/Is9KZAMXTY">pic.twitter.com/Is9KZAMXTY</a></p> <p></p> Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) <a href="https://twitter.com/SDhawan25/status/1490053596691382274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Congratulations Boys &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U19CWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U19CWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/0g5HuXhJNm">pic.twitter.com/0g5HuXhJNm</a></p> <p></p> Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) <a href="https://twitter.com/navdeepsaini96/status/1490055562163150848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Intrepid and industrious in their approach, the starry-eyed Indian players' success stories also gave a glimpse into the world's most perfectly calibrated youth structure, which is capable of consistently producing world-class cricketers who are ever ready to take on the biggest of challenges. <p></p> <p></p>On winning the toss in the big final, England captain Tom Prest rightly chose to bat first to avoid the "scoreboard pressure" during the chase. India did the next best thing: bowl out the opposition for a total -- 189 in this case, in 44.5 overs -- that failed to put them under pressure and completed the chase with 14 deliveries to spare.