Antigua: An dominant Team India U19 won a record breaking fifth U-19 World Cup title here on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign that almost got derailed due to COVID-19. The triumph bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 teams of the past.

In a reflection of India’s dominance, wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana finished the chase of 190 with two back to back sixes. As soon Dinesh hit the winning runs, congratulations around the world started coming and twitter went into a frenzy. Players who are under currently in the India squad for the series against West India congratulated the U19 players. Here are a few tweets:

Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue & the entire nation for winning the #U19CWC! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar & Raj Bawa 👏🏻 👊🏻 The future of Indian cricket looks bright 🇮🇳 Well played boys. Super proud! @BCCI Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 5, 2022

Congratulations on winning the U19 World Cup 🇮🇳🇮🇳 ! Well done and thoroughly deserved 👏🏼👏🏼 #U19WorldCup2022 #IndiaU19 pic.twitter.com/RJWAN14pe6 Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 5, 2022

Well deserved 👏 What an effort! Congratulations boys 🏆🇮🇳 Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 5, 2022

Congratulations to our u-19 team on a remarkable feat! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Is9KZAMXTY Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 5, 2022

Intrepid and industrious in their approach, the starry-eyed Indian players’ success stories also gave a glimpse into the world’s most perfectly calibrated youth structure, which is capable of consistently producing world-class cricketers who are ever ready to take on the biggest of challenges.

On winning the toss in the big final, England captain Tom Prest rightly chose to bat first to avoid the “scoreboard pressure” during the chase. India did the next best thing: bowl out the opposition for a total — 189 in this case, in 44.5 overs — that failed to put them under pressure and completed the chase with 14 deliveries to spare.