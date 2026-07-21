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ICC Women’s ODI Rankings: Hayley Matthews shines after Ireland series, West Indies starts make big gains

Hayley Matthews and several West Indies players climbed the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings after a dominant series win over Ireland. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 21, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

Published On Jul 21, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 21, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

Hayley Matthews leads big gains in latest ICC Women's ODI rankings

Hayley Matthews leads big gains in latest ICC Women's ODI rankings

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews and several of her teammates have made significant gains in the latest Women’s ODI Rankings after their side completed a 3-0 series sweep over Ireland in the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship.

Hayley Matthews dominates ODI series to win Player of the Series award

Matthews once again led from the front with outstanding performances with both bat and ball, earning the Player of the Series award. She amassed a series-best 265 runs across the three ODIs and also claimed seven wickets, further strengthening her position inside the top 10 across all three ODI rankings categories.

The latest rankings update also brought rewards for experienced batter Stafanie Taylor, all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne, spinner Afy Fletcher and all-rounder Deandra Dottin following their contributions during the series.

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Taylor climbed one place to 22nd in the ODI batting rankings after scoring a superb century in the third and final ODI against Ireland. Alleyne also made progress, moving up four places to 73rd among ODI batters after contributing an innings of 33 in the same match.

West Indies and Ireland players make strong gains in latest ICC ODI rankings

In the ODI bowling rankings, Fletcher gained one spot to move into equal 21st after finishing the series with eight wickets, the highest tally by any bowler across the three matches.

Dottin also enjoyed a notable rise in the bowling rankings, climbing six places to 75th following her performances during the series. The clean sweep lifts the Caribbean side to fourth in the ICC Women’s Championship standings with eight points.

Despite suffering a 3-0 series defeat, Ireland had a number of positives in the latest rankings update.

Captain Gaby Lewis moved up three places to 18th in the ODI batting rankings after consistent performances during the series. Teammate Orla Prendergast also made progress, climbing three spots to 31st in the ODI bowling rankings.

Ireland’s bowling unit received further recognition as Jane Maguire rose four places to 47th among ODI bowlers, while Aimee Maguire jumped five positions to move into equal 71st.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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