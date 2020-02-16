ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 India Schedule

With days to go for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, a billion hopes will be pinned on Harmanpreet Kaur-led India. The Indian eves have never won the coveted trophy and would like to change things in the seventh edition in Australia. Hosts Australia has won the event on four occasions, while England, West Indies have won it once. Australia has been champions in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018.

India best performance has come in 2009, 2010, 2018 when they were knocked out in the semi-finals. India has played 26 matches in the history of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and won 13 of them.

It would be interesting to see if the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side can take a couple of steps more and clinch the crown.

India, who are in Group A, will play Australia in their tournament opener. They will have to play three more matches in the group stage which would be against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals.

India would rely on opener Smriti Mandhana, who has been in top form. They also have exciting talent in form of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodriguez.

Here are India’s fixtures, venues and timings:

21 February

Australia Women vs India Women, Group A at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney 1.30 pm

24 February

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Group A at WACA Stadium, Perth 4.30 pm

27 February

India Women vs New Zealand Women, Group A at Manuka Oval, Canberra 8.30 am

29 February

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Group A at Junction Oval, Melbourne 1.30 pm

Here is the Indian squad:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Tanya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundathi Reddy, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma.