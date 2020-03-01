England’s Natalie Sciver (57 off 56 balls) and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt (53* off 36 balls) starred with the bat against West Indies and Pakistan respectively on Sunday to join India in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side became the first side to make the semis cut as they remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Opting to bat first in the crucial Group B clash, South Africa posted a decent 136 for six thanks to a late flurry from the 20-year-old Wolvaardt (53 not out), who hit four boundaries in the final eight balls of the innings.

With Pakistan only managing 119 for five, South Africa earned a third successive win to join India in securing a place in Thursday’s semifinals.

“I really enjoyed it. (Pitch) A bit slower and lower than we expected. The message came back quickly from our openers. So, we were able to talk about it and adapt,” said Player of the match Wolvaardt.

In the other Group B clash, England won the toss and decided to bat first and put pressure on West Indies. Thanks to Sciver’s handy knock, England posted 143 for five in 20 overs.

Chasing 144 to win, West Indies were skittled out for 98 runs in 17.1 overs as Sophie Ecclestone emerged as the wrecker-in-chief picking three for seven runs in 3.1 overs.

England won the match by 46 runs and booked themselves a semi-final spot.

” It was a bit slow, playing across the line wasn’t the best idea. We knew we had to run well. Wyatt is a great runner. The game before ours was similar too. We knew we had to bat smart,” said Sciver while receiving the player of the match award.

England and South Africa currently have six points apiece but South Africa still have another game to go in the league stage and with a win could top the group which would mean they will not have to face an in-form Indian side.