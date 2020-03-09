The <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/icc">ICC</a> has named <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/meg-lanning">Meg Lanning</a> captain of its Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament which is dominated by champion Australia who beat India in the final on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Australia lifted a record-extending fifth T20 World Cup trophy in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the back of a dominating show in the summit clash as they registered 85-run win over first-time finalists India. <p></p> <p></p>Among the 12-member team, five are Australians, four from England, one each from India and South Africa with Shafali Verma added as the 12th player. <p></p> <p></p>The top-two run-getters of the tournament - Beth Mooney (259 runs) and Alyssa Healy (236 runs) form a deadly opening pair followed by Nat Sciver of England at No. 3 - the third highest run-scorer with 202. At No. 4 is another Englishwoman in Heather Knight followed by captain Lanning who became the third Australian to lift a world title on home soil. <p></p> <p></p>South African Laura Wolvaardt batted just twice but did enough to make the eleven. <p></p> <p></p>Tournament's highest wicket-taker Australian Jess Jonassen (10 wickets) will spearhead the four-pronged pace attack alongside countrymate Megan Schutt and English pair of Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole. <p></p> <p></p>Poonam Yadav of India is the lone spinner in the eleven. <p></p> <p></p>Shafali who lit up the world cup with her fearless batting has been included as the 12th player. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Team:</strong> Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Meg Lanning (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav, Shafali Verma (12th player)