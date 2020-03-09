The ICC has named Meg Lanning captain of its Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament which is dominated by champion Australia who beat India in the final on Sunday.

Australia lifted a record-extending fifth T20 World Cup trophy in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the back of a dominating show in the summit clash as they registered 85-run win over first-time finalists India.

Among the 12-member team, five are Australians, four from England, one each from India and South Africa with Shafali Verma added as the 12th player.

The top-two run-getters of the tournament – Beth Mooney (259 runs) and Alyssa Healy (236 runs) form a deadly opening pair followed by Nat Sciver of England at No. 3 – the third highest run-scorer with 202. At No. 4 is another Englishwoman in Heather Knight followed by captain Lanning who became the third Australian to lift a world title on home soil.

South African Laura Wolvaardt batted just twice but did enough to make the eleven.

Tournament’s highest wicket-taker Australian Jess Jonassen (10 wickets) will spearhead the four-pronged pace attack alongside countrymate Megan Schutt and English pair of Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole.

Poonam Yadav of India is the lone spinner in the eleven.

Shafali who lit up the world cup with her fearless batting has been included as the 12th player.

Team: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Meg Lanning (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav, Shafali Verma (12th player)