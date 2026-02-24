ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Out: India face Pakistan in Group stage thriller on June 14 at Edgbaston

The ICC has announced the full Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening Group 1 match on June 14.

The ICC has released the full schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will start on June 12 with host nation England taking on Sri Lanka in the opening match. The final will be played on July 5 at the famous Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The complete schedule was confirmed after the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ended in Nepal last month. Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands were the last four teams to qualify, making the 12-team line-up complete.

These four teams join defending champions New Zealand, hosts and 2009 winners England, 2016 winners West Indies, current ODI World Cup champions India, and six-time winners Australia.

Tournament Format

Twelve teams will compete in two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Groups for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

India’s Group Stage Fixtures

India are in Group 1. They will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston.

June 14: India vs Pakistan

June 16: India vs Netherlands

June 21: India vs South Africa

June 25: India vs Bangladesh

June 28: India vs Australia

India have never won the Women’s T20 World Cup in nine editions so far. They have reached the semi-finals four times and made it to the final in 2020. This time, they will look to end their wait for the title.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta on the event

“The release of the schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the run-up to the global, premier sporting event,” ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said in a release.

“This event is in continuation of ICC’s sustained investment in women’s Cricket – across expanded participation and high-performance pathways, event and production standards, tournament prize money, widened media distribution and commercial partnerships – towards the goal of commanding higher levels of attention, affiliation and stature with fans worldwide.

“The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India served as a force multiplier for the sport – breaking records, capturing imaginations and inspiring communities – and our ambition is to carry the momentum into the event in June-July,” he added.

The tournament runs from June 12 to July 5, 2026. All eyes will be on India and other top teams as they chase the Women’s T20 World Cup title on English soil.