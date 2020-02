ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Can Be a Turning Point For Women’s Sport: Meg Lanning

Australia women’s captain Meg Lanning reckons this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup can be a turning point for women’s sport.

“This tournament can be a real turning point for women’s sport around the world, it’s a really big event, there’s a lot of talk around it – certainly more hype than I’ve ever experienced before – so hopefully that’s a sign of everyone jumping on board and getting involved,” Lanning wrote in her column for the ICC on Thursday.

Defending champions Australia will face stiff competition from India and Lanning understands that the challenges will be tough.

“There are a few hurdles to get over before we can think about the MCG, but to play there in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final, on International Women’s Day, would be amazing for all of us,” she wrote.

“We’re very aware of what we need to do to get there, there’s a lot of hard work involved, and we need to make sure we start off well in that first game against India and go from there. There are no guarantees in this sport. Hopefully we can look back on this tournament as a real moment from which women’s sport takes off.

“We’ve been very successful in T20 World Cups in the past and a lot of that is down to how we’ve been able to evolve as a team. We haven’t relied on one or two players, we’ve got a lot of depth and the young players that come in have always shown what they’re capable of.”

The tournament could also see me Lanning play her 100th T20I for Australia. “Just playing one game for your country is a really special moment so to have the chance to pass 100, in a home World Cup, is very special. I love playing for Australia and being part of this team – so when you’re enjoying what you do, reaching a milestone like that is just an added bonus,” she wrote.