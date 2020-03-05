Rain can be cruel and England would certainly know all about it after they were knocked out of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals against India on Thursday without a ball being bowled.

Former India cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami took to Twitter after the match to congratulate the team. While Mithali said that she felt for England, the way they had to exit, Jhulan felt the side totally deserved to reach the finals after their good performance in the group stage.

Mithali’s tweet read, “As an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls . I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls.This is big.”

Jhulan’s tweet read, “Congrats Team on reaching the final! You guys deserved it after a superb performance in the group stage. Just one more game to go. Good luck!”

India skipper Harmapreet too felt it was unfortunate that rain decided the outcome of the match.

“It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that’s how the rules go. In future, it would be nice to have a reserve day,” said Kaur at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, the second semi-finals will be played between South Africa and hosts Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.